Avoid Verbal Exchange With Nigerians If You Are Not Emotionally Strong – Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has advised people against going into a verbal exchange with Nigerians.

Simi asserted that most Nigerians argue to win and would stop at nothing to achieve their goal.

The singer said this while sharing her opinion on the ultimate goal of any Nigerian in a verbal fight.

Simi warned that anyone not emotionally strong must avoid word fights with a Nigerian because there is nothing they won’t say to win.

She said, “Look, if you are not emotionally strong, you should never never get into a word fight with a Nigerian. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

“When a Nigerian gets into a word fight with you, they are fighting to win…there’s nothing they won’t say. And when they are done with you, they face your parents.”

Why I Asked Simi To Sleep With Me Before Collaboration – Brymo

Meanwhile, Nigerian musician, Ọlawale Ọloforo, better known as Brymo, has given the reason he requested sex-for-music from his female colleague, Simi.

Brymo, who recently sparked controversy after revealing that he demanded a sexual relationship from Simi in lieu of a music collaboration, described his action as an “artistic pursuit.”

This didn’t sit well with Simi’s husband, singer Adekunle Gold, who warned him to “stay away” from his wife and “stop disrespecting” his family.

However, in a recent interview with TVC, Brymo defended his sexual advances towards the female singer.

He said, “One day, I was somewhere, and I met Adekunle Gold, I was just like, ‘Oh! Gold.’ The first time I was ever meeting him. And he requested a collaboration… When he came to me, I just said flatly, ‘Oga, I’m not doing any collaboration right now.’

“Two weeks after, Simi came. I didn’t know they [Simi and Adekunle Gold were together]. I’m sure you all know about Falz. He took the fall that I was supposed to take. I was the target… But I’m a smart guy.

“When I saw her [Simi], I said no features except I am laying with the woman I am working with, so it can really be intense. Did she not sleep with Adekunle Gold? Is that not why the music is extra good? But she said no, and I was like, okay, bye-bye and then she left.

“She wasn’t the only one I proposed it to. But guess what? I’ve made music with seven women. I didn’t sleep with anyone of them.

“After that incident, I’ve recorded songs with four women. We didn’t even have that [sexual] conversation at all. We just made music. So, it wasn’t about me asking for sex for collaboration. No, no, it wasn’t about that. For me, it was an artistic pursuit.”