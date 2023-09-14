Why I Am Hustling Hard – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian award-winning singer, Adekunle Gold, has said he is working to ensure his daughter, Adejare, lives a comfortable life.

Naija News reports that Adekunle disclosed this in a recent chat with famous YouTuber, Tayo Aina, stressing that being a father is a huge responsibility.

According to the singer, he is releasing multiple singles and projects to make enough money to cater for his child’s education and other needs.

Speaking on his marriage to Simi, Adekunle said being married to someone who is also an artiste has made his life easier because he doesn’t have to do a lot of explanations about his busy schedule.

He said, “Being a father is a huge responsibility that I love, by the way. Knowing that I have a huge responsibility to raise a queen. You know, my family is my centre. Anywhere they are is my happy place.

“That is one of the reasons I’m hustling hard. Because this girl, the life that I lived growing up, she can’t do the same. That’s why I’m dropping school fees’ music for you people.”

Meanwhile, street-hop artiste, Portable, has revealed that his senior colleague, Adekunle Gold asked for help in promoting his new song.

According to Portable, the R&B singer chatted him up and asked him to support his new song by participating in his online competition.

However, Portable noted that what he wants from the singer is a feature and not a video challenge.

Portable expressed surprise that the accomplished artist behind ‘5 Star’ would seek his assistance, considering that he is also seeking collaboration and support to advance his music career.

In a widely circulated video, the founder of Zeh Nation playfully taunted Adekunle Gold for his actions, because he is already a successful musician.