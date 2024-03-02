Someone Once Asked Me To Be Sperm Donor – Falz

A popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has claimed that he was once asked to be a sperm donor.

According to him, the person, whom he is familiar with, approached him and asked if he was willing to donate his sperm.

Falz said that he refused because he knows the person and cannot pretend not to be the father when the baby comes.

The ‘Soft Work’ crooner disclosed this while appearing as a guest in the latest episode of the ‘I Said What I Said’ Podcast.

Falz said: “Someone has asked me to be a sperm donor before. She said, ‘Just donate sperm, you don’t need to worry about parenting.’ I said, ‘You are joking.’

“I refused. It is a bit of a joke, like I know who you are, and I would just close my mind [pretend]?”

