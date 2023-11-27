Falz’s Mother, Funmi Falana Becomes SAN

Nigerian musician, Falz, took to his Instagram page to share pictures showing when his mother, Funmi Falana, was celebrating the feat of being named a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Falz’s mother, Funmi Falana is a practicing lawyer and women’s activist. She first studied physics at the University of Benin before she went on to bag a degree in law at the University of Lagos. She also obtained her master’s degree (LL.M) from the University of Lagos.

Though she is known by most people as the wife of Femi Falana, a renowned human rights activist, lawyer, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), she has also achieved some great feats in her career.

Before she celebrated her SAN status earlier today, November 27, she has been a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), West African Bar Association, and International Bar Association, and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Falz’s mother is currently the National Director of Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA), a non-governmental organization that defends the rights of women and children.

Falz, who is also a lawyer and a member of the NBA since 2012, shared a picture showing when he posed with his father, and his mother as they celebrated her. The rapper and Nollywood actor also shared a picture where he posed by his mother’s side.

In the caption, Falz wrote: “What’s better than one Senior Advocate? Two”, which is a sample of a line in Jay-Z’s hit song “Family Feud”.