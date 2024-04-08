FG Ended Electricity Subsidy In 2022 – Falana Faults Recent Hike In Electricity Tariff

Advertisement

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has faulted the latest increase in electricity tariff, suggesting that the federal government eliminated electricity subsidies in 2022.

Making this comment during a Channels TV broadcast on Sunday, Falana said that Nigerians are paying for the inefficiency and incompetence of those managing the electricity sector.

“As far as the federal government of Nigeria is concerned, electricity subsidy ended in 2022, what they are now doing, is to make Nigerians pay for the inefficiency, for the profligacy and the incompetence of those who are managing the electricity sector in Nigeria,” Falana said.

His comment comes just as Nigerians continue to lament the latest increase in tariff.

Naija News had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu led government announced a fresh hike in electricity tariff.

Reacting to the announcement, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has decried the increased electricity tariff for Band A consumers in the country.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the Bola Tinubu administration should have been strategic about the increase and considered the end game.

Faulting the hike, Senate Chief Whip, Senator, Ali Ndume, expressed displeasure over the recent hike in electricity tariff, saying the timing was wrong.

On its part, the Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has urged the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to reconsider its decision to hike the tariff payable by some electricity consumers in the country.