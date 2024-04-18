Tariff Hike: Review All Your Anti-People Policies – PDP Tells FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the President Bola Tinubu led government to review all its anti-people policies that have continued to make life difficult for Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the party made this call in a communique issued after its 98th National Executive Council meeting. In it, the party accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of being insensitive to Nigerians’ plight.

The party asked President Bola Tinubu led government to review all policies and programmes that are stifling the economy with suffocating effects on the lives of citizens.

The party further called on President Tinubu to immediately rejig his economic team and hire persons of proven integrity and competence without bias or vested interest to help reposition the country’s economy.

The communique read, “NEC condemns the insensitivity, nonchalance, incompetence and arrogance in failure of the APC administration which continues to conduct itself in a manner that shows that it has no iota of interest or commitment towards the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“NEC demands that President Tinubu should immediately rejig his economic team to bring in persons of proven integrity and competence without bias and vested interest to assist in repositioning the economy.

“NEC further demands that the federal government should review all policies and programmes which are stifling the economy with suffocating effects on the lives of citizens; including the increase in price of fuel without cushioning measures, hike in electricity tariff , increased taxation and implementation of adverse fiscal policies.”