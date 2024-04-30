NANS To Embark On Nationwide Protest Over Fuel Scarcity, Electricity Tariff Hike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared its intention to organize a nationwide protest on May 7, 2024, to address the prolonged issues of fuel scarcity and the electricity crisis plaguing the country.

Naija News reports that the decision, prompted by the government’s failure to tackle these pressing concerns effectively, aims to voice the frustrations of the student community across Nigeria.

In a statement released to the press by the Senate President of NANS, Akinteye Babatunde, the association expressed its disappointment over the continued hardships imposed on students due to the ongoing energy crises.

“We are mobilizing for a nationwide protest to demand the removal of key officials responsible for exacerbating these issues,” Babatunde stated, highlighting the urgency of their demands.

NANS has specifically targeted the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, and the Minister for Power, Bayo Adelabu, accusing them of mismanagement and contributing significantly to the nation’s energy dilemmas.

The student body asserts that Kyari and Adelabu’s leadership has led to severe mismanagement of vital energy resources, further plunging the nation into turmoil.

The protest is strategically planned to co-occur across various zones of the country to ensure maximum participation and visibility.

The designated locations include Abuja Junction along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Airport Road in Abuja, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Onitsha-Asaba Head Bridge, and Wuntin Dada along the Bauchi-Jos Road.

Babatunde added, “This is a collective stand against the systemic failures and neglect that have perpetuated a cycle of hardship and suffering among the populace.”

NANS believes that removing the implicated officials is crucial for addressing the root causes of these crises and restoring efficiency to Nigeria’s energy sectors.

NANS has called upon all Nigerian students and citizens to join in this movement, emphasizing the need for government accountability, transparency, and decisive action.