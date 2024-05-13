Tariff Hike: NLC To Shutdown NERC, DisCos Offices Nationwide

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans for a nationwide picket of the offices of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and various electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country.

Naija News reports that this action is set for Monday, May 13, 2024, as part of a broader protest against the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

This decision follows a directive issued after a crucial meeting of the NLC’s Central Working Committee (CWC) on April 30, 2024. Chris Uyot, the NLC Acting Secretary-General, confirmed the move in a press statement released on Friday.

“The nationwide picketing is slated for Monday, 13 May 2024,” Uyot said.

The Labour movement’s contention with NERC comes after the regulatory body announced an increase in electricity tariffs for Band A customers, which has been met with widespread criticism from various stakeholders, including the House of Representatives and the Nigerian Bar Association.

The new tariff regime saw prices for Band A customers rise to ₦225 per kilowatt-hour, up from the previous ₦68/kWh.

Organised labour has argued that the hike not only violates the procedural norms set by law but also severely impacts the economic welfare of millions of Nigerians.

In response to these developments, the NLC had previously issued an ultimatum to NERC, demanding a reversal of the tariff increase by May 12, 2024, or face mass action.

The unions have stressed that the increase in tariffs is untenable in the current economic climate and exacerbates the hardships faced by the average Nigerian. With the ultimatum set to expire a day before the planned picket, the stage is set for a significant showdown between labour unions and regulatory authorities.