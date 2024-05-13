NLC, TUC Shut Down Ikeja, Ibadan DisCos Over Electricity Tariff Hike

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress prevented workers from resuming work on Monday morning as they thronged various offices of electricity distribution companies to protest the Band A tariff hike.

Naija News recalls that the NLC and TUC gave the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the revised tariff.

However, the Federal Government said a reversal of the tariff would spell doom for the power sector, urging Nigerians to bear the temporary pains.

According to PUNCH, the NLC and TUC were seen at the corporate headquarters of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company in Lagos State singing and calling for the reversal of the Band A tariff.

In Oyo, protesters stormed the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company office, picketing the same.

Policemen were reportedly in attendance to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

In a related development, members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Monday prevented workers from accessing the offices of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company as well as that of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in Jos, Plateau State.

The protesting NLC and TUC members blocked the entrance of the headquarters of Jos Electricity Distribution Company in Jos, as well as the NERC offices located at the Gold and Base axis in Jos.

This development left workers of the organization stranded and unable to carry out their official assignments.

The State Chairman of the NLC, Eugene Mangji, who led the union members, told The PUNCH in Jos that the action was in compliance with the directive of their national secretariat aimed at forcing the government to reverse the recent hike in electricity tariff.