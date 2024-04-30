BREAKING: Court Dismisses Lawsuits Attempting To Nullify PDP’s Ward Congresses In Edo

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed two suits challenging the validity of the ward congresses conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) in Edo State on February 4, 2024.

In two separate judgments on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Okoro held that the plaintiffs lacked the required locus standi to file the suits.

The first suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/195/2024, was filed by Adizetu Hadiza Umoru.

The second is marked FHC/ABJ/CS/196/2024, filed by Moses Ademola Alabi and another person.

Justice Ekwo’s ruling was based on the fact that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate how their personal interests were affected by the ward congresses, the nullification of which they sought.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has increased the minimum wage for workers in the State from ₦40,000 to ₦70,000.

The governor stated that the increased minimum wage would take effect from May 1, 2024.

Naija News reports the governor made the announcement at the commissioning of the newly built ultra-modern Labour House secretariat complex for labour unions in the State, along Temboga Road, Ikpoba-Hill, Benin City.

The building located at Temboga, Ikpoba Hill in Benin City, is named after a former Governor of the State and former NLC President, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.