PDP National Chairman Election Is Not A Do-Or-Die Affair – Suswam

A former governor of Benue State and contender of the PDP national chairman seat, Senator Gabriel Suswam has said the forthcoming party election is not a do-or-die affair.

He acknowledged his interests in the seat, but stated that his priority was not only in the chairmanship position of the party, but to build a virile and strong party that could wrest power in future elections.

The senator stated this during the party’s expanded caucus meeting held at the secretariat located along Makurdi/Otukpo road on Monday.

He said, “If it works (election ) in my favour, I will get it, but if it doesn’t, I will forget about it. We are building a party that is on its knees, we want it to stand on its toes.”

Advertisement

The immediate past governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, however, called for inclusivity ahead of the party’s ward and state congresses.

He said there’s so much pain in losing the election and charged party members to come together.

Ortom stated that the party had witnessed a lot of divisions since the last general elections and admonished party members to strive for the inclusivity of all members.

Advertisement

“We have seen the pain of losing and we do not want to lose again. We have put in place a conflict reconciliation mechanism to resolve all issues.

“We must be one and work together, we should not undermine anyone. I strongly believe that the rejected stone will become the chief cornerstone”, Ortom said.