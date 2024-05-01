Court Delivers Ruling On Suits Seeking To Disqualify Ighodalo As Edo PDP Gubernatorial Candidate

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed two separate suits challenging the emergence of Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the February 22 governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Naija News reports that the court ruled that the plaintiffs, Adizetu Umoru, Moses Alabi, and Christopher Oboarer, lacked the locus standi to file the suit.

Recall that the plaintiffs had sought an interim order restraining the defendants, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, and its acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, from using the list of ward congresses held on February 4 for the purpose of conducting the PDP’s primary in Edo State.

However, Justice Ekwo held that the plaintiffs failed to convince the court of their sufficient, direct, and tangible personal interest in the matter.

The court maintained that the plaintiffs did not establish how their individual interests were affected or jeopardized by the primary election.

They also failed to show whether they were eligible to participate in the election but were prevented or whether wrongdoings were displayed during the election.

Justice Ekwo’s judgment implies that the plaintiffs lacked a legal basis to challenge the outcome of the primary election, which saw Asue Ighodalo emerge as the winner.