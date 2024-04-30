Rivers Crisis: Disagreement In PDP Over Suspension Of Fubara’s Loyalist

The purported suspension of the Federal Lawmaker representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, has sparked disagreement between the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

Abiante is one of the federal lawmakers loyal to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in the ongoing rift with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reported that Abiante’s suspension was contained in a resolution read to journalists after a meeting of the PDP leaders and stakeholders in Ngor on Monday evening.

The resolution, signed by the PDP CTC Ward Chairman in Andoni LGA, Dike Bara, and CTC Ward Secretary, Dokubo Jackson, and 12 other executives, was unanimously adopted by the party’s leaders and stakeholders in the ward.

According to the PDP CTC Chairman of Ngor, Abiante’s suspension was due to anti-party activities.

He also accused the federal lawmaker of involvement in unauthorized publicity of disputes within the party and creating a parallel Party organ at the Ward level, among others.

However, another Caretaker Committee of the same Ngo Town, Ward 1, Led by Hon. Owuokagakemi Lawrence, Chairman of CTC Ward 1, and Stephen Jumbo, Secretary of CTC, dismissed the suspension.

In a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the executives insisted that Abiante remained a valid member of the party, noting that Dike Bara and Dokubor Jackson are not members and officials of the party at any moment.

The statement read: “The attention of the Caretaker Executive Committee Members and leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ngo Town Ward 1, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has been brought to a reckless announcement by some illegal persons claiming to be officials of the party and purportedly suspending Rep. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante, PhD, Member representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency and Leader of the party in Andoni LGA.

“In the light of the above, we therefore, as the party recognised CTC Executive in ward 1, Ngo, state as follows: That Rep. Awaji-inombek Dagomie Abiante, PhD, is still a valid member of the Peoples Democratic Party and leader of the party in Andoni Local Government Area and call on the general public to ignore his purported suspension as they’re antics of frustrated politicians particularly in Andoni and Rivers State who are discomforted by his towering political profile.”