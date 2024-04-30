Federal Lawmaker Loyal To Fubara Suspended From PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ngor, Ward 1 Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, has suspended Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a member representing Andoni/Opobo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Abiante is one of the federal lawmakers loyal to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in the ongoing rift with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Abiante also led a solidarity protest for Fubara’s administration when the rift with Wike heightened in December.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker’s suspension was contained in a resolution read to journalists after a meeting of the PDP leaders and stakeholders in Ngor on Monday evening.

The resolution, signed by the PDP CTC Ward Chairman in Andoni LGA, Dike Bara, and CTC Ward Secretary, Dokubo Jackson, and 12 other executives, was unanimously adopted by the party’s leaders and stakeholders in the ward.

According to the PDP CTC Chairman of Ngor, Abiante’s suspension was due to anti-party activities.

He also accused the federal lawmaker of involvement in unauthorized publicity of disputes within the party and creating a parallel Party organ at the Ward level, among others.

The resolution read, “That Hon. Awaji-inombek Dagomie Abiante should be and, is hereby suspended from the party for not only promoting factions at the Ward level, but also belonging to a group under the guise of the party: not being a group provided for in the Party’s Constitution. Which action is in breach of S. 58(1) (0) of the Party’s Constitution.

“That the suspension of Hon. Awaji-inombek Dagomie Abiante is also predicated upon his involvement in unauthorized publicity of disputes within the party, creating a parallel Party organ at the Ward level and, his involvement in anti-party activities.

“Thereby, causing disaffection among members of the party and threatening peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party at the ward level.

“Thus, in breach of S.58(1)(i),(e)&(h) of the Party’s Constitution. Furthermore, the suspension of Hon. Awaji-inombek Dagomie Abiante became indispensable putting into consideration, his involvement in organizing, equips and encouraging the retention, training, equipping of a group of members for the purpose of employing violence, coercion and other forms of intimidation within the party.

“Thereby, breaching S. 58(1) (k) of the Party’s Constitution.”