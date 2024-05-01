Use Artificial Intelligence To Fix Grid Collapses, Other Electricity Problems – Female Engineers Tell FG

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) has urged the Federal Government and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to overcome the longstanding challenges faced by Nigeria’s power sector.

Naija News reports that APWEN President, Dr. Adebisi Osim made the call during the inauguration of the new Chairman of the association’s Ogbomosho Chapter.

Represented by Prof. Temitope Odetoye, Dr. Osim emphasized AI’s transformative potential in revolutionizing the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Nigeria.

She highlighted how advanced analytics and machine learning could dramatically improve operational efficiencies by analyzing data to identify patterns, vulnerabilities, and opportunities for improvement in the power infrastructure.

Dr. Osim noted, “The power sector is crucial for the socio-economic development of any nation, and reliable and affordable electricity is essential for industrial growth, job creation, and enhancing the living standards of the populace.”

However, she acknowledged the myriad of challenges that have plagued Nigeria’s power sector, including inadequate generation capacity, ageing infrastructure, and corruption.

She also pointed out the inefficiencies in the distribution systems and policy bottlenecks that continue to hinder progress.

“But today, we stand at a turning point, on the threshold of a new era marked by the transformative capabilities of Artificial Intelligence,” Dr. Osim stated.

She detailed how AI could be deployed to optimize the power sector, particularly through predictive maintenance models that could preempt equipment failures, reduce downtime, and boost system reliability.

Dr. Osim’s speech resonated with the attendees, sparking discussions on the practical steps that the government and other stakeholders could undertake to integrate AI solutions into the power sector.

She urged the Minister of Power to consider these innovative technologies seriously as part of a broader strategy to reform the power sector.