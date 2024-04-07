Peter Obi Reacts To Electricity Tariff Hike

Advertisement

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has decried the increased electricity tariff for Band A consumers in the country.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the Bola Tinubu administration should have been strategic with the increase and should have thought of the end game.

He stated this in an interview with journalists in Gombe State shortly after donating a borehole to the ram market in Tike Pantami on Sunday.

Obi lamented that the recent increase in electricity tariff by the government is ill-timed and would add to the pains of Nigerians.

He said, “We should all think it through, and see how we can provide a remedy. How we can deal with it, especially as it concerns the poor areas?

“Everywhere in the world, those living in Band A areas pay more while those in rural areas are subsidised. That is how it works.”

Naija News recalls the Federal Government, via the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on April 3rd, approved an increase of 300 per cent in electricity tariff for some consumers as revealed by the Vice Chairman of NERC, Musiliu Oseni, in Abuja.

Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the government of President Bola Tinubu of unleashing reforms without thinking of the end-game.

Atiku, in a statement on Friday, lamented that the recent increase in electricity tariff by the government is ill-timed and would add to the pains of Nigerians.

He said the move is another action taken by the government without adequate notice and without an adequate post-reform plan to mitigate the pain of the policy on Nigerians.