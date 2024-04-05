Tinubu Govt Unleashed Hike In Electricity Tariff On Nigerians Without Thinking Of the Impact – Atiku

Advertisement

Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the government of President Bola Tinubu of unleashing reforms without thinking of the end-game.

Atiku, in a statement on Friday, lamented that the recent increase in electricity tariff by the government is ill-timed and would add to the pains of Nigerians.

Naija News recalls the Federal Government, via the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on April 3rd, approved an increase of 300 percent in electricity tariff for some consumers as revealed by the Vice Chairman of NERC, Musiliu Oseni, in Abuja.

But Atiku in his reaction on Friday, said the move is another action taken by the government without adequate notice and without an adequate post-reform plan to mitigate the pain of the policy on Nigerians.

He lamented that Nigerians are already experiencing a lot with the removal of the petrol subsidy and attendant inflationary inconveniences, hence, adding the increase in electricity tariff shows the government doesn’t have a human face.

The former Vice President advised President Tinubu to always ensure the reforms are sequenced, implement measures to mitigate the pain, and hold the NERC responsible for ensuring improved service delivery.

Atiku’s personally signed statement reads: “As usual, the government is unleashing another dose of reforms without adequate notice and without an adequate post-reform plan to mitigate the pain.

“The increase in electricity tariff comes at a time when Nigerian citizens are going through excruciating difficulties occasioned by the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS and floating of the domestic currency.

“The government has not successfully dealt with the pains associated with the implementation of those measures, and now this. The hike in electricity tariff will create more difficulties for the citizens as inflationary pressures are elevated. Our manufacturing sector will similarly be impacted negatively. Not only are they paying higher interest rates on their bank loans but also paying more for diesel, paying higher wages as a result of the new minimum wage. The President’s men are pushing the economy into a deeper crisis. His reforms are without a human face.

“It is important that we understand the root cause of the inefficiencies in the power sector before unleashing another dose of reforms. It is time to revisit the privatization exercise that produced the DISCOs.

“Tinubu must (a) ensure that these reforms are sequenced, (b) implement measures to mitigate the pain, and (c) hold the NERC responsible for ensuring improved service delivery.”