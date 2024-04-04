Peter Obi Reacts As Fire Guts Abure’s Residence In Abuja

Advertisement

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed shock over the fire outbreak at the Abuja residence of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Naija News reported that Abure’s residence in Abuja was gutted by fire on Wednesday, with the party leadership claiming that it was an assassination attempt.

According to the party’s spokesman, Obiora Ifoh, the mysterious fire started a few minutes after 1 am while Abure and the members of his family were asleep.

Reacting in a statement via his official X handle on Thursday, Obi said he sincerely sympathised with Abure and his family, who must be traumatized by the sad incident.

He, therefore, called on party members and Nigerians to wait for the outcome of the investigation from the Police and the fire service on the cause of the fire incident.

He wrote: “I received with shock the report of a fire outbreak in the Abuja home of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr Julius Abure. I sincerely sympathize with Barr Abure and his family, who must be traumatized by now by this sad incident, while thanking God for their lives.

“While we await the outcome of the investigation from the Police and the fire service on the cause of the fire incident, I thank all those whose timely intervention helped to minimize the damages. “