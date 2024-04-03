LP’s Abure Allegedly Escapes Assassination, Abuja Home Burnt

Advertisement

The Labour Party (LP) has claimed that its National Chairman, Julius Abure, has escaped an assassination attempt on his life.

Naija News reports that the opposition party also claimed that Abure’s residence in Abuna was gutted by fire on Wednesday.

This was made known in a statement to journalists by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh.

He said Abure’s residence was “gutted by a mysterious fire which started a few minutes after 1 am while Abure and the members of his family were asleep.”

Advertisement

Ifoh disclosed that a member of the family who narrated the incident said the family was woken up by neighbours and security men living in the compound.

The statement reads: “The entire family was trapped as the inferno had reached the staircase making it impossible for Abure and family to escape.

“However, it took divine intervention for the national chairman and his family to escape after neighbours and security men gallantly pulled down one of the windows upstairs making ways for the family to escape.

Advertisement

“Men of the Fire Service arrived shortly after Abure and his family were evacuated.

“Abure and his family were rushed to a private hospital where they are presently receiving treatment. Their condition is however stable.”

Recall that the Labour Party has been engulfed in a leadership crisis, with the Nigerian Labour Congress pushing for the ouster of Abure as National Chairman.

Advertisement