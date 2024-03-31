APC Responsible For Labour Party Crisis – Deputy National Chairman

Advertisement

The Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Ayo Olorunfemi, has blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the crisis rocking his party.

Olorunfemi, in an interview with Punch, said the ruling party is afraid of the growing strength and popularity of the Labour Party.

He added that the APC is the one sponsoring propaganda against the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, in order to destabilize the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In his words, “On why these things are happening, they never believed LP could move the way it moved. They never believed in the strength of LP. The people who believe and have been claiming that they held the power of the LP seem to have lost it. The NLC seems to have lost that power, and for the very first time, we give the ruling party a run for their money. So, you will not expect the ruling party to keep quiet. They are the ones behind all of this animosity going on in the party.”

He added that “All the cases against Abure, all the allegations, none of them can be substantiated. We got information that before 2027, there’ll be no more Labour Party. So, we are prepared. That is why we will be challenging all those things headlong to ensure that the LP remains one formidable political party.”