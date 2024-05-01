Why Kano Govt Was Able to Inflict “Huge Political Damage” on Ganduje, Top APC Chieftain Speaks

A former vice-chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north-west, Salihu Lukman has said that the travails of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje, was due to the absence of virtually all APC leaders in Kano.

He stated that immediately Ganduje became the party’s national chairman almost all the party leaders relocated to Abuja.

Lukman made the claim via a statement on Tuesday titled ‘Perils of Bad APC Leadership.’

Naija News recalls that the factions of the APC in Ganduje Ward, Kano state, recently announced his suspension.

However, the APC at the national level meanwhile discarded the purported suspension.

Speaking on the development, Lukman insisted that there was a need to change the national chairman of the party and also the National Working Committee (NWC).

Lukman said: “Beyond all that is also the fact that once Dr. Ganduje emerged as the national chairman of APC, virtually all the APC leaders in Kano state relocated to Abuja. “Part of why the Kano state government was able to inflict the kind of huge political damage on Dr Ganduje is because of the absence of virtually all APC leaders in Kano.”

Lukman added: “Beyond changing Dr. Ganduje as the National Chairman, perhaps it is the whole NWC that should be changed.”