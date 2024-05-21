Kano Assembly To Amend Law Ganduje Used To Dethrone Sanusi

The Kano State House of Assembly has decided to revise the state emir’s deposition and appointment law.

The motion was put forward by Hussien Dala, the majority leader and representative of the Dala constituency, during the plenary session on Tuesday.

In 2020, former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje removed Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano.

Prior to his removal, he had approved a bill that divided the Kano emirate into five. Despite this, there have been demands for Sanusi’s reinstatement, particularly from Kwankwasiyya supporters in the state who are also advocating for the dissolution of the newly established Emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Rano, and Karaye.

Nevertheless, there are factions that are against the dissolution of the new Emirates.

Naija News understands that a month before Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf took office, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, had mentioned that the issue of the emirates would be reassessed.

“We campaigned and we are well-known in Nigeria, especially in Kano. What we showed the people is, by God’s grace, all the good projects we started when we were in government. This governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) and his team will pick up from where we left off,” Kwankwaso had said.

“We, as elders in the movement, will continue to advise them to do things that are proper. We tried not to talk about whether the Emir would be removed or not, but now you see, the opportunity is there.

“Those who God made leaders will now decide on the next step and decision to take. They will review it and determine what is the right thing to be done.

“Apart from the issue of changing the emir, the emirates have now been divided into five. All of that will be reviewed too. When a leader comes into power, whether in a country, state or local government area, he inherits things that are good and things that are difficult and challenging.

“We are confident God will give the governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) the wisdom to come and resolve the challenges planted in Kano state so that everyone will leave peacefully in Kano state,” he added.