Another APC Faction Suspends Ganduje As National Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been suspended by another faction of the APC in his Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, on Sunday.

Naija News recalls that Malam Haladu Gwanjo, who claimed to be the Legal Adviser of another APC faction in Ganduje Ward, had in the past week announced the suspension of Ganduje.

Gwanjo cited alleged corruption and other vices as reasons for the suspension.

However, another faction represented by the Ward Chairman, Malam Ahmad Ganduje, came out to declare support for Ganduje, saying the ward officials were satisfied with his leadership style.

But in a new twist on Sunday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), another group yet again announced the suspension of Ganduje.

Speaking to journalists, secretary of the faction, Malam Ja’afar Ganduje, who spoke on behalf of 11 other executive members, said the suspension of Ganduje was due to his alleged anti-party activities.

He said this was particularly during the last general election, adding that Ganduje had failed to pay his statutory dues to the party.

He further blamed Ganduje for contributing to the factionalisation of the party at the ward level, which he said had brought the party to disrepute.

“We are the authentic executives of Ganduje ward and we have passed a vote of no confidence and imposed a new suspension on Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for series of reasons.

“First we have suspended Dr. Ganduje’s membership for creating internal conflict among party members at the ward level.

“Another major reason why the authentic executives resolved to suspend Ganduje is the issue of anti-party activities he generated during the 2023 elections which resulted in the party’s failure in the state”, he said.