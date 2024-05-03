EFCC’s Case Against Emefiele Stalls As Defence Requests More Time

The trial of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been delayed due to his legal team’s request for more time to review additional evidence presented by the prosecution.

Naija News reports that Emefiele is facing charges of $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion in fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the resumed proceeding, the prosecution team, led by Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), informed the court that the second prosecution witness was present and that they had served the defense with the statement of Mr. John Adetola as additional proof of evidence.

However, Emefiele’s counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN), argued that the defendants had not had a chance to thoroughly go through the documents served on them by the prosecution and asked the court to adjourn the case.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, the trial judge, had earlier ordered an accelerated hearing at the commencement of the trial and prevented Emefiele’s attempt to stall the trial by filing a jurisdiction application at the last adjourned date.

Despite the prosecution’s objection to the request for an adjournment, Justice Oshodi granted the adjournment sought by the defense.

The continuation of the trial was adjourned to May 9, 2024.

Emefiele’s legal team will have to carefully review the additional evidence presented by the prosecution and prepare a robust defense strategy to counter the allegations against their client.