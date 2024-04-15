Crisis Looms As APC Suspends National Chairman, Ganduje

Advertisement

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been suspended by his ward in Ganduje, Kano State.

Naija News gathered that Ganduje was suspended by his ward in DawakinTofa local government area of Kano State, on Monday, over alleged corruption.

Speaking to journalists, the legal adviser of the ward, Haladu Gwanjo, said the former Kano Governor is alleged to have committed gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds during his administration in Kano.

According to him, the Executive members of the ward resolved to suspend Ganduje’s membership after a vote of no confidence passed on him due to his inability to clear his name from a wide range of allegations of corruption, particularly the widely circulated video where he allegedly received dollars as a bribe from a contractor.

“We decided to suspend Dr. Ganduje from the party due to the seriousness of the allegations against him,” Gwanzo stated.

He stated that the suspension is effective from Monday, 15 April, 2024 until the former governor of the state clears himself from the allegations.