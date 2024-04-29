Ganduje Reveals Those Eyeing Aso Rock In 2027, Says No Vacancy

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has told politicians that there is no vacancy in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in 2027.

This is as he alleged that the leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has its eyes set on the nation’s seat of power.

However, Ganduje said the seat is not vacant as only President Bola Tinubu will continue in the seat come that time.

The former Kano State Governor also accused the incumbent state government of the NNPP in Kano State of being behind the protests and calls for his removal as the APC National Chairman.

He stated this on Monday while addressing a crowd of supporters who paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja.

Ganduje said; “They are so afraid because we are consolidating. They are so afraid all over the country because we are receiving new entrants into our party. That is creating fears in their minds. They are already eyeing 2027, but that time, there is no vacancy. Only our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, by God’s grace, continue as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He urged APC members and supporters to remain committed to the party so that the party will continue to forge ahead.

“We have had your commitment and speeches, and we understand your mission. The whole drama, political rascality, started from Kano with the government. Instead of responding to the yearnings, needs, and demands of the people of Kano state, they decided to divert attention.

“Our eyes are on those who are diverting our attention to political propaganda against the APC. Can we allow them to continue like that? We understand what they are doing. It is a political drama.

“What they are doing is African magic drama in order to convey a failed programme and projects by failed politicians. We will not allow them to continue with that. They are also sponsoring pockets of dissident protests from all over the country. They are spending huge amounts of money in order for people to demonstrate against the leadership of our party. It is a complete failure from what we have seen all over the country.

“Now, you should know that they are sponsored by the Kano State Government. And they are a small party. They are a micro party. They are a party that is terribly defeated all over the country. It is a party that is breaking down. It is a party that is a mixture of failed politicians. If you follow what is happening in that party, you will find out that it is a party that is sharply divided between those who are authentic members of the party and those who are fake members of the party – individualistic and so arrogant in the management of the political party,” he said.