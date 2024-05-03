President Tinubu To Inaugurate 3 Important Gas Infrastructure Projects

President Bola Tinubu is set to inaugurate three important gas infrastructure projects being carried out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its collaborators.

The projects contribute to the federal government’s objective of maximizing value from the country’s gas resources and reducing gas flaring.

According to the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale who spoke on Friday, the Tinubu administration has expedited the completion of projects since the beginning, aligning with the overarching goal of enhancing the availability of domestic gas as a crucial factor for economic growth.

The projects scheduled for commissioning consist of:

1. The AHL Gas Processing Plant 2 (GPP – 2) has a capacity to process 200 million standard cubic feet per day.

This expansion project pertains to the Kwale Gas Processing Plant (GPP – 1), which presently meets the gas demands of the domestic market with approximately 130 million standard cubic feet per day. The processing facility is engineered to handle 200 million standard cubic feet per day of high-quality gas and transport lean gas via the OB3 Gas Pipeline.

This enhanced gas provision will bolster the ongoing swift industrial development in Nigeria. The establishment of the AHL Gas Plant is being spearheaded by AHL Limited, a joint venture entity jointly owned by NNPC Limited and SEEPCO.

2. ANOH Gas Processing Plant (AGPC) – 300MMscf/d

The ANOH gas facility is a comprehensive gas processing plant with the capacity to process 300 million standard cubic feet per day of non-linked gas extracted from the Assa North-Ohaji South field in Imo State. This gas plant is currently under construction by ANOH Gas Processing Company, a jointly owned entity by NNPC Limited and Seplat Energy Plc, with both parties having an equal share in ownership.

3. ANOH-OB3 CTMS Gas Pipeline Project

The project consists of designing, acquiring, and building the 36”x23.3km ANOH-OB3 Project. It is estimated that around 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day will be produced from two independent gas processing production trains with capacities of 2 x 300MMscf/d each, operated by AGPC & SPDC JV.

Upon completion, the projects will enhance domestic gas supply by around 500 million standard cubic feet per day, fostering a favorable investment environment and advancing overall economic development over time.