Tinubu Receives Aminu Dantata In Aso Villa (Photos)

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, received the Chairman of Dantata Group of Companies, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader received the foremost businessman and elder statesman during a courtesy visit at the State House.

Dantata, who clocked 93 years on 19 May, is the patriarch of the Alhassan Dantata family in Kano State.

The details of the meeting is unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Tinubu Did Not Create The Problems Nigerians Are Currently Experiencing – Yuguda

A former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has said that President Bola Tinubu should not be blamed for the current hardship and high inflation plaguing the country.

Yuguda argued that if Tinubu had not taken some drastic measures and reforms, that included the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira, Nigeria would seriously be gasping for breath.

He shared his submissions at the first edition of the Asiwaju Scorecard Series organised by the All Progressives Congress Professionals Forum.

Yuguda insisted that the economy was seriously bleeding before Tinubu came into office.

According to him, the president inherited several burdens, which were made possible by factors like the subsidy scam, rife corruption in the civil service and the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown where the country allegedly paid billions of naira to subsidise domestic fuel consumption that was at an all-time low.

