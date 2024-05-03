Tinuade Sanda Sacked From EKEDC Amid Allegations Of Corruption And Academic Misrepresentation

Tinuade Sanda, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has been dismissed by the company’s parent organization, West Power & Gas Limited (WPG).

The termination, effective immediately as of April 17, 2024, follows recent controversies, including allegations of corruption and falsified academic credentials.

Sanda, who had been at the helm of EKEDC since March 2022, was the third woman to lead a major Nigerian electricity distribution company. Her tenure was cut short after an internal investigation prompted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directed EKEDC to suspend all WPG staff seconded to the utility. This directive was part of broader efforts to ensure that all staff working for the utility were directly employed by and accountable to EKEDC.

Charles Momoh, chairman of WPG, wrote in a letter, “Your services are no longer required,” emphasizing compliance with the contract’s termination clause. The company has also ensured that Sanda receives three months’ salary in lieu of notice.

Academic Qualifications in Question

Further complicating Sanda’s position are revelations about her purported academic achievements. Investigations have revealed that Sanda falsely claimed degrees from prestigious institutions like Harvard Business School and the University of Edinburgh. According to verification by TheCable, Sanda attended only a short executive education course at Harvard, contrary to her claims of a full academic degree. Similarly, the University of Edinburgh confirmed that Sanda was not an alumna, leading to further scrutiny of her educational background.

Most troubling is the discovery surrounding her claimed PhD from the non-existent University of Management Science and Technology in the Benin Republic. Investigations indicated that the university was unaccredited and had no online presence except for an Instagram account.

Implications for EKEDP and WPG

The scandal has cast a shadow over EKEDP’s management and operations, prompting an urgent review of internal controls and employment protocols. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stressed the need for transparency and direct employment practices to avoid similar incidents in the future.

As the power sector grapples with these revelations, stakeholders and customers of EKEDP are calling for stringent oversight and integrity in leadership positions to safeguard consumers’ interests and ensure reliable service delivery.