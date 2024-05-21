Ganduje Reveals Plans For Tinubu Ahead Of 2027 General Elections

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, recently stated that the ruling party’s focus in the upcoming 2027 general elections will be to secure victories in more states and the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Ganduje shared this information during his speech at the inaugural policy roundtable organized by the APC Professionals Forum on Tuesday, in preparation for the one-year anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration in Abuja.

The former Kano State governor also highlighted the transformation of Nigeria’s economy into a credit-based consumer economy that will enhance agriculture, particularly dry season farming.

This transformation, according to Ganduje, is expected to have a positive impact on food security, food prices, infrastructure development, and access to education, among other areas.

Regarding the party’s objectives for the 2027 general elections, Ganduje emphasized the importance of strengthening the party to ensure success in retaining current state governors, electing new ones, and securing another term for President Tinubu to continue implementing the government’s policies and programs.

“We have also constituted at the national level a Reconciliation Committee that would reconcile all aggrieved Party members, and such committee will be established at the state, local government and ward levels,” he said.

Speaking on Tinubu’s one year in office, the APC chairman said: “Now that the economy is shifting towards renewable and sustainable energy sources, the use of cheap and clean Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has now become a reality under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“On infrastructure, Mr President has approved the construction/completion and rehabilitation of several road projects across the country, including the Kano – Abuja Road, Kano – Eastern Bypass Road Project, the 700 Km Lagos – Calabar Coastal Road, the 1000 Km Badagry – Sokoto Road, the 3500 Units Renewed Hope Housing Cities and Estates now being built in 13 states of the country, for starters.

“In the next few days, the Students Loan Fund will become operational, and Nigerian youth will now have easier access to higher education by applying for funds from the scheme.

“On power, I have observed the increased transmission capacity of the country that now peaks at 14000 megawatts. On the party, we are gradually restructuring our party into a truly grassroots progressive party.

“We have directed our State Chapters to liaise with their respective governors and other stakeholders to ensure that we have full-fledged, functional offices in every political ward and state to enable our members across the country to have symbolic representation in their neighbourhood.”