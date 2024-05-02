APC Chieftain Reveals Identity Of Top Politician Behind Ganduje’s Purported Suspension In Kano

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has asserted that the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and the party, was behind the purported suspension of the APC national chairman in Kano.

Naija News reports that the APC has been controverted after Ganduje ward in Kano State announced the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, from the ruling party.

Amid other speculations, Basiru firmly stated that Kwankwaso and NNPP were responsible for orchestrating the alleged suspension of the APC National Chairman during yesterday’s APC Osun Central Senatorial meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo.

He strongly disapproved of this suspension, considering it to be the manipulative tactics of a declining political party.

The APC chieftain said: “The so-called suspension is a circus orchestrated by Kwakwanso and his dying political party. It is not known to our party. The Kano High Court that gave the initial injunction had vacated the interim injunction.

“There is also a Federal High Court injunction that said the position of the national chairman should continue pending the determination of the case. I’m also aware that the authentic Exco of the party in that ward had petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the act of criminality by those who forged and purported to be members and officials of the party.

“Even the so-called spokesperson has a poster contesting for the position of a councillor. So, as far as I’m concerned, it is a circus put forward by Kwakwanso and the dying drama of a drowning politician.”

During the meeting, Basiru praised President Bola Tinubu for the 25 per cent and 35 per cent increments in workers’ salaries.

“The increment of wage is well thought out. It is something that is sustainable and it is a welcome development, to be able to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy,” he said.