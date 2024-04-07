Electricity Tariff Hike Would Worsen Economic Hardship – Labour Party

Advertisement

The Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has urged the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to reconsider its decision to hike the tariff payable by some electricity consumers in the country.

Naija News recalls the federal government, via the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on April 3rd, approved an increase of 300 per cent in electricity tariff for some consumers as revealed by the Vice Chairman of NERC, Musiliu Oseni, in Abuja.

Speaking with reporters in Lagos on Saturday, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Olubunmi Odesanya said the hike would worsen the current economic hardship in the country.

Adesanya described the increase in tariff as astronomical and unreasonable, adding that a good number of Nigerians are already suffering following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

She asserted that if the government had reason to hike tariffs at all, the increase should not be more than 25 per cent.

She said: “On a daily basis, Nigerians are bearing the brunt. This is simply not working. A good number of Nigerians are suffering.

“Nigerians are currently facing hardship. The government should know that people are at the heart of every government.

“This astronomical increase in electricity tariff should be reconsidered.”

Adesanya also advised the Tinubu government to reduce the cost of governance in order to save funds, rather than removing subsidies.