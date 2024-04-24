Party Dispute: What Is Happening In Labour Party Is Nothing Compared To Dispute In PDP, APC – Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, claims that the current dispute in the party is nothing compared to what is going on in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News recalls that there has been a faceoff between, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the leadership of the Labour Party as the Labour Union moved to take control of the party over allegations of corruption levelled against the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure

However, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Obi said that the Labour Party’s abnormality was nothing compared to the APC and PDP.

According to Obi, the ongoing dispute in the party is something that can be dealt with.

Obi said, “Let me tell you, as you imagine the abnormality in the Labour Party, it is not anything to be compared with what is happening in the other two parties. It is far minor, and it is something that has been dealt with; we are dealing with a system; every system has its ups and downs, and it will be managed. I assure you, this will also be dealt with, there is nothing out of control in this exercise, things go wrong and are corrected.”