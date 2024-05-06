Aiyedatiwa Speaks On Who Will win Ondo Governorship Election In November

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the November 2024 governorship poll.

Naija News reports that Aiyedatiwa, who emerged as the party’s governorship primary winner, expressed his unwavering belief in the party’s triumph during a celebratory event organized by his friends and associates in Akure, the state capital.

“I appreciate all my supporters. You all went a long way for me, initiated things, spreading the message of O’datiwa, O’dirorun across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“However, it is not over yet. This is just the first phase. There’s still more land to conquer; there’s still a great battle ahead. The primary election was just a in-house contest and now we head to the main battle,” the Ondo State governor stated.

Naija News recalls that Aiyedatiwa emerged victorious in the APC primary election, securing a total of 48,569 votes, surpassing his closest rivals, Mayowa Akinfolarin with 15,343 votes and Olusola Oke with 14,915 votes.

Notably, he triumphed in 16 out of the 18 Local Government Areas.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, one of the aggrieved aspirants for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Olusola Oke, expressed his belief that the party’s governorship primary was invalid.

Oke faulted the exercise’s outcome, stating that the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, was legally restrained from carrying out his duties during the primary election.

Naija News reports that Oke, who secured third place in the primary with 14,453 votes, submitted a petition to the appeal panel through his legal representatives.

In the petition, he argued that the primary election should be considered null and void as it was organized, overseen, and supervised by Ganduje in direct violation of a valid and binding court order from the Kano State High Court.

Oke mentioned that the primary election did not adhere to the regulations outlined in the law, the APC Constitution, and the Nomination Guidelines.

He also pointed out the lack of a verified membership register and the failure to assign electoral personnel to the designated locations for each ward and Local Government.

“Election not conducted, yet results generated and allocated by Returning officers camped in Hotel in Akure. The results declared were not the product of any election.

“That the APC primary election in Ondo State purportedly conducted between 20th and 22 of April 2024 be set aside for being a nullity, flawed, having been conducted against the order of Court, lis pendens and without compliance with relevant provisions of laws and APC Constitution and Guidelines,

“Since no valid declaration can be based on an invalid primary election, the committee is urged to recommend or direct a conduct of fresh primary to be conducted in line with applicable laws and guidelines,” Oke noted in the petition.