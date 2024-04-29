Oke Faults Ganduje’s Participation In Ondo APC Primary Election

One of the aggrieved aspirants for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Olusola Oke, has expressed his belief that the party’s governorship primary held last Saturday was invalid.

Oke faulted the exercise’s outcome, stating that the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, was legally restrained from carrying out his duties during the primary election.

Naija News reports that Oke, who secured third place in the primary with 14,453 votes, submitted a petition to the appeal panel through his legal representatives.

In the petition, he argued that the primary election should be considered null and void as it was organized, overseen, and supervised by Ganduje in direct violation of a valid and binding court order from the Kano State High Court.

Oke mentioned that the primary election did not adhere to the regulations outlined in the law, the APC Constitution, and the Nomination Guidelines.

He also pointed out the lack of a verified membership register and the failure to assign electoral personnel to the designated locations for each ward and Local Government.

“Election not conducted, yet results generated and allocated by Returning officers camped in Hotel in Akure. The results declared were not the product of any election.

“That the APC primary election in Ondo State purportedly conducted between 20th and 22 of April 2024 be set aside for being a nullity, flawed, having been conducted against the order of Court, lis pendens and without compliance with relevant provisions of laws and APC Constitution and Guidelines,

“Since no valid declaration can be based on an invalid primary election, the committee is urged to recommend or direct a conduct of fresh primary to be conducted in line with applicable laws and guidelines,” Oke noted in the petition.