APC Postpones Aiyedatiwa, 15 Aspirants’ Screening Till Friday

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday disclosed that it has shifted the screening of 16 aspirants jostling for the party’s governorship ticket in Ondo State till Friday.

Naija News understands that the governorship primary election of the ruling party will be held on April 20.

The two-day screening, earlier scheduled to commence on Thursday, was postponed because of the extension of the Eid-el Fitr holiday by the Federal Government.

A senior official of the APC organising directorate, who spoke on condition of anonymity with Punch revealed the development.

The source also explained that the exercise will, however, come up shortly after the inauguration of a seven-member Ondo Governorship Screening Committee and another five-man Screening Appeal Committee by the National Working Committee of the party, which comes up by 9.00am at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on the same day.

According to him, the Governorship Screening Committee will be chaired by former Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Joshua Lidani, while a former member of the House of Representatives, Bimbo Daramola, has been selected as his Secretary.

Other members of the screening committee include Pastor Jones Erue, High Chief Second Bakor, Magaret Duru, Prof. Chukwudi Ledirick and Hon. Abdul Rahim Balogun.

The five-man Screening Appeal Committee, on the other hand, will be chaired by the senator representing Kogi Central District, Oseni Yakubu and a former Member of the House of Representatives, who has been appointed as Secretary.

Other members of the appeal committee include Emmanuel Ekeh, Pious Idele and Ibrahim Magaji Dosara.

The source noted that all the governorship aspirants have been duly informed about the latest developments and the need to arrive on time for the exercise.

He said, “The screening exercise is to commence immediately after the inauguration of the screening committee and the screening appeal committee billed to hold by 9 am.

“We have equally notified all the aspirants when to appear before the screening committee.”

The 16 aspirants who bought the nomination forms included Governor Lucky Ayiedatiwa; business mogul and senator representing Ondo South district, Jimoh Ibrahim; notable APC chieftain, Olusola Oke; former President of Nigerian Medical Association, Prof. Francis Faduyile; mechanical engineer, Dr Funmi Waheed-Adekojo and APC National Vice Chairman (South West), Isaac Kekemeke.

Others are Akinfolarin Samuel, Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Okunjimi Odimayo, Adewale Akinterinwa, Olugbenga Edema and Gen. Ohunyeye Olamide, Morayo Lebi, Garvey Oladiran Iyanjan and Ifeoluwa Oyedele.