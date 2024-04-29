APC Hails FG Over Move To Stop Tax-evading Politicians From Running For Offices

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed the move by the Federal Government to stop politicians guilty of tax evasion from running for elective offices in the country.

It was earlier reported that the Executive is planning to send a bill to the National Assembly in the coming days, seeking to bar tax-evading politicians from contesting elections.

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, made this known over the weekend while speaking at the 2024 strategic retreat for staff of the Joint Tax Board.

Oyedele also revealed that the federal government plans to set up a National Tax Amnesty Programme.

Reacting to the move in a chat with The Punch on Sunday, the APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, welcomed the development.

While stating that it is one of the measures people can use to hold intending elective officeholders accountable, Duru stressed that tax evasion is a grievous crime in any country.

He said, “In any clime, this is not something that should be up for discussion. It is a civic responsibility. If you pay tax, you are now in a position to demand that the government use it for the betterment of the citizens and the improvement of infrastructure and facilities.

“Tax evasion is one of the highest crimes in the part of the world. This is just one of those measures being considered to ensure citizens don’t inculcate the habit of being accountable and holding the state accountable. It is another way of ensuring that people are prevented from taking advantage of the state as it is happening in the country today.

“The highest crime you can commit against a state is not to pay your tax. So it should not just be about people going for elective office.”