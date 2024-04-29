Aiyedatiwa To Receive APC Certificate Of Return Today

Governor Lucky Ayiedatiwa, the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Ondo governorship election, will receive his certificate of return from the party today, Monday, April 29.

The APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the presentation of the certificate will be held by 4 pm after the weekly meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that Governor Aiyedatiwa was declared winner of the April 20 APC governorship shadow election by the Governor Usman Ododo-led 7-man primary election committee.

However, the result was contested over allegations of irregularities and violence in some polling units.

Consequently, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Olusola Oke, Folakemi Omogoroye, Olugbenga Edema, Jimi Odimayo, and Wale Akinterinwa filed petitions challenging Aiyedatiwa’s victory.

They also demanded the cancellation of the governorship primary and the conduct of a fresh primary.

Three days after the election, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, met with the aggrieved aspirants who participated in the primary election and appalled to them to support Aiyedatiwa in the November governorship election.

However, the National Deputy Chairman of the APC (South West), Isaacs Kekemeke, and Akinterinwa were absent from the meeting.