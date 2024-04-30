Ebonyi PDP Lawmaker Decamps To APC

The member representing Abakaliki North Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Chidi Nwoke, has withdrawn his membership of the party.

On Monday, Nwoke renounced his loyalty to the PDP and declared his allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the lawmaker made this decision during the inauguration of the local Government Committee of BERWO, the Pet Project of the Governor’s wife.

He cited ongoing crises within the PDP at both state and national levels as his reason for defection.

Nwoke highlighted Governor Francis Nwifuru’s achievements and leadership qualities. He particularly emphasised the People’s Charter of Needs as his motivation for joining the APC.

“The crisis between the former Vice President of Nigeria and the party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and current minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, is causing a lot of disquiet within the party.

“The party has seriously been engulfed in a leadership crisis that has polarised it into fierce contending groups. In addition, failed attempts have been made to upstage the National Chairman, who is believed to be a stooge of the minister of FCT.

“The leadership struggle between Wike and Atiku has witnessed an unprecedented loss of members to other political parties even as it grapples with its own micro crisis.

“Moreso, due to the leadership prowess of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, which is centred on the People’s Charter of Needs, the Governor of Ebonyi State is a paradigm of perfection,” Nwoke said.

Naija News understands that the Labour Party Chairman, Innocent Oriji, who is a strong supporter of the lawmaker, defected along with him.

Other defectors include Hon. Emmanuel Nwandegu, the former leader of the Abakaliki legislative council, and thousands of their loyal supporters.

The state chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, warmly welcomed the lawmaker and his supporters into the party.

Emegha emphasized that the lawmaker had found his rightful home and assured him of fair treatment and involvement in all matters.

The wife of the governor of the State, Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru, extended a warm welcome to the Honourable Member and his supporters on behalf of the governor. She reassured them of complete inclusiveness and support.