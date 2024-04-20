Ododo Arrives Ondo For APC Primary Election

The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has arrived in Ondo State to oversee the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

Naija News reports that a total of 16 governorship aspirants, including the current Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will be participating in the primary.

Governor Ododo, who leads a seven-man committee responsible for conducting the APC primary, will be closely monitoring the process across the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to Daily Trust, Governor Ododo held a private meeting with other committee members at the well-known BON hotel in Akure.

Following the meeting, the committee will promptly distribute the voting materials for the primary election.

Meanwhile, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his belief that political power is granted solely by divine authority, not by human intervention.

This statement was made in the context of recent disputes arising from the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 98th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

According to Punch, the remarks by the 2023 PDP presidential candidate were shared in a WhatsApp group chat with his supporters on Friday, following the contentious NEC meeting in Abuja.

The former vice president, who had contested six different times to become Nigeria’s president, but failed, said, “There is God. It is God that gives power, not anybody.”

Responding, one of his supporters on the social media group said, “This is very true, Sir, and this same God will answer your heart desires and ours too.

“When the day comes, we shall all be alive to celebrate together as one big family of good faith.

“All our hand work will not go to waste, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. We shall all walk and work together to witness the night. Victory shall be ours. It is well with you, Sir.”