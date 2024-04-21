Ondo APC Guber Primary Election Didn’t Take Place – Olusola Oke

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olusola Oke, has stated that the party’s governorship primary election did not take place in the state.

Naija News reports that the governorship primary election took place on Saturday across the state’s 18 council areas and was overseen by a seven-member committee led by Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State.

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation, Ojo Oyewamide, described the primary election as a “sham” and “fraud”.

Oyewamide said the primary election materials were not distributed to the 203 wards across the State till 3 pm, adding that the election officers were known supporters of a particular aspirant.

He also alleged that many supporters of other aspirants were chased away from designated voting centres by political thugs.

The statement reads, “The truth is that no primary election was conducted. What happened in all the 203 wards in Ondo state can be described as a sham. It defies all descriptions of decency and democratic conduct.

“It is our observation that members of the Ododo-led primary election committee constituted to conduct the nomination exercise, merely simulated active functionality by taking a late “stroll” out of their hotel rooms.

“The primary election materials were not distributed to the 203 wards across the State, as expected and assured by the election committee.

“Members of APC, who are eligible to vote for their preferred aspirants, did not have the opportunity to do so. Many of them queued in the sun till 3:00 pm, waiting for the conduct of the shadow poll.

“At another instance, regrettably enough, the election officers that were to conduct the exercise in the wards are known supporters of one of the aspirants.

“These people were kept in one hotel where they were to perpetrate all sorts of evil, to compromise the process of choosing the candidate of our party.”