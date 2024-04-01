‘Igbo Wife Won’t Stop Ondo Governorship Aspiration’ – Oke Defies Critics

Advertisement

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Olusola Oke, has rebuked those exploiting his marriage to an Igbo woman to undermine his political ambition.

Oke asserted that his followers and the citizens of the state should remain steadfast in the face of such divisive manoeuvres, emphasizing that it was a tactic designed to detract him from his leadership role in the state.

The gubernatorial candidate expressed this view while rallying for the endorsement of APC members and leaders in Igbara-Oke, the headquarters of the Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, in preparation for the party’s primaries scheduled for April 25.

He stressed that marrying across ethnic lines is not wrong, praising his Igbo wife, Nkem, as exceptional while noting his opponents’ disregard for his Yoruba wife, Dr. Daisi, of over four decades, to exploit trivial political gains.

Advertisement

He made it clear that his marriage to an Igbo woman should not be exploited for political advantage, urging his supporters to stay committed to his candidacy because of his proven track record and vision for the state.

Oke, who highlighted that his marriage to an Igbo woman would not influence governance if he assumes the role of governor, asserted that he maintains firm control over his household.

The gubernatorial candidate emphasized the importance of prioritizing governance and development issues over resorting to character assassination or exploiting ethnic sentiments.