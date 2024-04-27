Ondo Election: Akinmurele Emerges As YPP Governorship Candidate

John Akinmurele has been elected as the candidate for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State by the Young Progressives Congress (YPP).

Naija News understands that YPP held its primary election in Akure, the state capital, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with delegates from all 18 local government areas participating.

During his speech, Dotun Ojon, the Chairman of YPP in Ondo State, expressed confidence in the party’s leadership and urged all party members to conduct themselves appropriately during the election.

Representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also present to observe the process.

Delegates from each local government area were called forward and aligned themselves behind their preferred candidate.

At the conclusion of the election, Williams Moses, the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, announced that Akinmurele had received 89 out of the 90 votes cast by the accredited delegates.

In his acceptance speech, the YPP governorship candidate expressed his gratitude towards the election committee for conducting the election in an organized manner.

He also extended his appreciation to the delegates and the INEC observers who were present at the event.

Furthermore, he urged the delegates to embrace their youthfulness and step forward to assume leadership roles. He reassured them that the YPP is fully prepared to establish good governance in Ondo State.

During the ceremony, the chairman of the election committee presented the candidate with the certificate of return and the party’s flag.

Akinmurele, the candidate, originates from Ilutitun in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Akinmurele, just 43 years of age, completed his studies in Accounting Education at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, in 2005.

Furthermore, he obtained a Master’s Degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan in 2013.

For a period of 13 years, he served at the Department of State Services (DSS) until their voluntary retirement in 2022.

In the upcoming state election on November 16, 2024, Akinmurele will compete against other candidates, such as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who recently secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket and Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).