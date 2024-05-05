Abducted Pastor’s Wife Escapes After Kidnappers Fall Asleep In Ondo

The Nigerian Police has apprehended five suspected kidnappers after their victims positively identified one of them.

Naija News understands that the suspect had abducted a pastor’s wife and two other individuals.

However, due to the influence of hard drugs, the kidnappers fell asleep during transit, leading to the escape of the victims.

The suspected kidnappers were identified as Yusuf Tale, aged 21; Garuba Mumuni, aged 27; Adamu Mohammed, aged 22; Kabiru Muhammed, aged 16; and Shaibu Umar.

The police said: “A case of kidnapping was reported at Ofosu Division, that a pastor’s wife and a member were kidnapped in the church while the third victim was kidnapped while picking snails at the farm. The victims however escaped from their assailants at different dates after they had taken hard drugs and slept off.

“Through Intelligence, on the 1st of May, 2024, five amongst the six kidnappers were arrested by men of Ofosu division and have been identified by the victims as part of the gang that abducted them.

“On the 28th of March, 2024 at about 1800hrs, a case of Kidnapping was reported at Ifon Police Station, in which two people were abducted and a woman killed by suspected kidnappers.

“Police Detectives from the division in collaboration with local vigilantes arrested one Muhammad Bello, Muhammad Suraju and Suleiman Saliu.

“One of the victims identified two of the suspects as part of the people who kidnapped him and collected the sum of ₦1,800,000 as ransom before he was released.”

Ondo State Police Commissioner, Peter Abayomi, announced that the suspects were apprehended by officers from the Ofosu Division and are set to be prosecuted in court.