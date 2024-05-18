At Least Two Killed, Others Injured As Troops Confront IPOB, Kidnappers In Imo

Nigerian troops of the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA recently engaged in a gun battle with criminal elements in Imo State, resulting in the death of two criminals and injuries to others.

A statement released by the military on Friday revealed that during a routine patrol at Umuaka along Orlu-Owerri road, the troops received information about a kidnapping incident and the escape route of the kidnappers.

It stated that as a result, one kidnapper was fatally shot in Umuaka, located in the Njaba Local Government Area of the state.

The statement reads: “The troops swiftly pursued the kidnappers and made contact with them. In the firefight that ensued, the troops professionally neutralized one of the kidnappers and injured two others despite their attempts to use passers-by as human shields.

“The troops recovered one AK 47 rifle with two loaded magazines and a motorcycle.”

In a separate operation, troops, along with Naval Base and Oguta personnel, successfully eliminated an alleged member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Amagberedere village, Oguta LGA, Imo State.

“During the raid operation conducted to the suspected hideout of the dissidents, the irredentists opened fire on sighting the troops but the soldiers responded appropriately and in the process neutralised one of the terrorists and recovered one pump action shotgun and two cartridges”, the statement added.