Husband Murders Wife With Scissors, Locks Corpse In The House

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have apprehended a 30-year-old man, Fatai Abdullahi, for allegedly stabbing his wife, Morenike, to death in Akure, the state capital.

The suspect was said to have carried out the act with scissors after he and the deceased had a minor argument.

Abdullahi allegedly locked the corpse in the house till late at night before raising an alarm.

The state police public relations officer, Funmi Odunlami, disclosed this in a statement.

According to Odunlami, a complainant said the suspect announced the death of his wife to her in the evening after she returned from church.

The police PRO said a pair of scissors with blood stains was recovered from the scene of the incident.

Odunlami said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his wife Olayode Morenike (late) had always quarrelled over the issue of going to check on her child in her former marriage, the suspects after killing the deceased took pictures of the body and locked the corpse in the house till late night before raising an alarm.

“Further Investigation revealed that the deceased was handicapped, injuries suspected to have been caused by stabbing were found on her stomach and neck.”