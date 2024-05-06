How I Killed My Cousin, Friend, Sold Body Parts To Ritualists – Man Confesses

A man identified as Babalola Dolapo Daniel, has confessed to killing his childhood friend, Opeyemi Oyelakin, his cousin and three other persons for rituals.

Naija News learnt that the suspect stole his late friend’s motorcycle and sold his body parts to ritualists in Ibadan, Oyo state, after killing him.

In an interview with the Nation, Dolapo said he was unaware that all his victims died after hitting them with a stick and a stone before making away with their motorcycles.

He said, “I killed Opeyemi who is my friend, and sold the motorcycle to one man at Ibadan called Toheed. I do not sell human parts but I took part of one of my victims’ bodies to an herbalist in Ondo who promised to give me an Ifa Oracle.

“At the point where we snatched motorcycles, anyone who struggled with me in the process got hit on the head with a fat stone and a stick.”

According to the Police, investigations showed that Dolapo killed the motorcyclist in Kabba, Kogi state and Ife along Ilesha road in Osun state in April 2023.

The Police said the herbalists, identified as Mujeeb Lawal and Shina Ojo, said they used the body parts to prepare spiritual soap.

The statement read, “In June 2023, he killed another motorcyclist at Ondo town and dumped the corpse at a farm at Oboto bush along Bolorunduro road, Ondo town while in October 2023 the suspect and one Sikiru Mutiu aka S.K killed his childhood friend, dismembered his body and handed them to herbalists identified as Mujeeb Lawal and Shina Ojo for rituals.

“The duo of Abiola Olatunji Toheeb and Ayegbajeje Micheal who are receivers of stolen items and one Oyediran Waheed Olaitan who helps in the production of fake documents to aid the selling of the stolen motorcycles have been arrested. Seven motorcycles have been retrieved from the receivers while one suspect is still at large. I have killed five persons including my cousin and my friend, and snatched their motorcycles.”