Landlord, Wife Flee After Disposing Tenant’s Dead Body In Canal

A landlord, Bola Abiodun, and her husband, identified simply as Sunday, have reportedly taken to their heels after disposing their tenant’s body in a canal in Ogun State.

The incident reportedly occured in the Temidire community home in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state at about 12:05 pm on May 8, 2024.

According to Punch, the state police command launched a manhunt for the couple after their disappearance following the alleged crime.

A police source told the aforementioned publication that the tenant, who went by the name Iya Ibukun, had earlier been knocked down by a hit-and-run driver on May 5, 2024

After suffering various degrees of injury from the accident, the deceased had turned to self-medication out of concern that she would not be able to pay for her medical bills.

After turning to self-medication, she passed away in her apartment a few days later.

The corpse was allegedly taken from the room and disposed of in a nearby canal by the landlady and her husband.

Suspicious residents reportedly contacted the chairman of the Community Development Association, Mosuru Akindele to report the incident.

“There was an accident; a hit-and-run driver allegedly knocked the tenant down. She didn’t go to the hospital and started treating herself at home. She died a few days after the incident. The landlady and her husband conspired to dump the body in a canal,” the police source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola also confirmed the incident.

“Our men went to the house and discovered a two-year-old boy in a welfare facility. Meanwhile, our men combed the entire canal in search of the body, but we haven’t found anything,” she said.