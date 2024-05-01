Why 1999 Constitution Should Be Amended To Spell Out Deputy Gov’s Role – Agboola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the Ondo election, Agboola Ajayi, has said the National Assembly should amend the Constitution and spell out the duties of a deputy governor.

Naija News reports that the country’s political scene has witnessed brawls between governors and their deputies, since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999.

Several deputies have fallen out with their principals, who accused them of usurpation and were replaced by the governors before the end of their tenures.

Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, Agboola said the 1999 Constitution should be amended because it limits the deputy governor’s performance.

Ajayi said amending the country’s laws will help quell issues arising from the roles of deputy governors, who are often called “spare tyres.”

He said: “The National Assembly should do something about that, spell it out and define the constitutional role for the office of the governor and the vice presidential office.

“That is the office, you can only function at the discretion of your principal and he assigns roles to you. If he feels like he does not want to play with you, that’s fine. But I think we should amend that aspect and give them a constitutional role to make them more relevant because it is a joint ticket.”

Agboola vowed to redefine the relationship between governors and their deputies if he wins the Ondo governorship election.

He added: “If become the governor of Ondo State, I am going to do a different thing. Keep my deputy governor busy. Let people see him as part of the government.

“Everywhere crises here and there [between governor and deputy] and we must address that issue.

“If I am a governor, I will strengthen that office and make it very effective.”