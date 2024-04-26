What Agboola Ajayi Said After Winning Ondo PDP Guber Ticket

A former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has described his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the state as a victory for democracy.

Recall that Ajayi scored 264 votes to defeat other aspirants in the Ondo PDP gubernatorial primary election in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday.

In his acceptance speech after winning the party’s ticket, Agboola commended the electoral committee led by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for being objective in the process.

The former deputy governor also stated that the primary election was transparent, free, fair and devoid of violence, vote-buying and intimidation of the delegates.

Ajayi commended other aspirants in the election and urged them to join hands with him to rescue the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC) ‘s misgovernance.

He said: “There is no victor, no vanquished in the election, and I solicit your support to ensure that our party returns to power in the November governorship election.

“Let’s join hands together and speak with one voice and work towards reclaiming Ondo for PDP.

“I thank you for the process and let me also commend the national leaders of our party for putting in place a transparent process to get to this level that is the difference between the PDP and other political parties in Nigeria and Africa.

“But let me say this to all our party leaders: No victor, no vanquished, all of us are winners, and it’s a victory for democracy.

“I’ll try my best, I’ll do everything to see that every aggrieved member is reconciled so that we can push for the victory together.”